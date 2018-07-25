BACKSTAGE PASS
Flip Orley was a junior high school kid when he discovered his calling in life. He just didn’t know it at the time.
Growing up in Lafayette, Louisiana, Orley was in seventh grade when he summoned the courage to ask a pretty girl to a school dance.
You could almost feel the heat as his question went down in flames. But wait’ll you hear why the hot-blooded Orley got the cold shoulder.
“I asked her why (she said no) and she said it was because she liked me too much,” he remembers. At first, he thought maybe he’d tell her to like him a little less and maybe that would change her mind.
Around the same time, Orley and one of his friends discovered a stash of Playboy magazines that belonged to the friend’s dad. Like most pubescent boys, they grabbed the magazines and looked through them.
In the back of one issue, something jumped off the page at Orley quicker than the monthly centerfold. It was an ad for a book titled “How To Pick Up Girls With Hypnosis.”
“At the time, I had a paper route, and for a kid, I had a lot of money,” he says. “I even had a checking account, so I sent away for this book.”
He read it from cover to cover and when it came time for the next dance, Orley planned to use his newfound powers to convince the girl to say yes.
“I said to her, ‘Look into my eyes….’” he recalls. “She seemed confused and I told her to take a deep breath and look into my eyes. And she said, ‘You’re kinda creeping me out.’ I told her we were bonding. She looked really awkward and uncomfortable. Then she reached out and kicked me in the groin and walked away.”
Orley began researching hypnosis by reading books that seemed more legitimate than his Playboy investment.
“In high school, I had no aptitude for physical science or biology or things like that,” he says. “But I had a big aptitude for sociology, psychology, communications and language. So I really started gravitating toward that.”
After a real hypnotist came to his school for a demonstration, Orley befriended the man.
He had a private practice that helped people with weight control, smoking, stress management and sleep disorders. On the side, did hypnosis shows. Orley studied with him for three years.
He also learned about psychology and communications in the conventional way, attending the University of Arizona. That’s when he began thinking of melding his knowledge of hypnosis with what he was learning about the human mind.
Oh, we forgot to mention other thing about Flip Orley. Ever since he was 4, he wanted to be a stand-up comic.
So, trained in hypnosis and college-trained in psychology and communications — and armed with a few jokes — Orley had discovered his career path.
He “officially” became a member of a very rare show business club: the comedy hypnotist.
That would explain why you’ll find Flip Orley performing Tuesdays through Saturdays (show times vary) through Sept. 1 at Resorts Casino Hotel in the Screening Room, the intimate theater on the yes-they-actually-have-a 13th floor of the casino.
Due to extenuating circumstances, only 20 people showed up July 2 when Orley’s residency gig began.
Since hypnotists tend to work with groups of people on stage, Orley had to cancel the show, refund the tickets and give the folks tickets to another show.
But before the “audience” left, he invited them to stick around for a few minutes and he’d give them a brief demonstration of his show.
Orley’s demonstration of hypnosis, plus his never-ending comedy patter, in which he occasionally drops the f-bomb, lasted a full 75 minutes. He even got six people to volunteer, then weeded them down to the three he thought would be most easily hypnotized.
He never asked them to do anything they wouldn’t ordinarily do. The funniest moments came when he planted the suggestion that whenever he said the words “ladies and gentlemen,” the subjects would react as if they’d been insulted.
One of the three was clearly under hypnosis, or a darned good actor. Whenever Orley said “ladies and gentlemen,” she’d shoot him a dirty look.
“You’re not being very nice,” the young woman snapped, clearly annoyed voice. The further he went with the bit, a second woman began looking uncomfortable. Finally, she also told him he was being mean.
When he brought the three women out of hypnosis, not one remembered reacting the way they did to the words “ladies and gentlemen.”
Speaking briefly with the women after the show, it was clear they weren’t audience “plants” working in cahoots with the entertainer. They were just average folks who’d come to see a show.
Being hypnotized is regressing to a more imaginative state, Orley explained. People are merely being asked to use a part of their brain most haven’t used for a long time.
“You have the conscious and the unconscious mind. Your conscious is your short term memory, your analytical ability and the stuff we’re taught to use when you get older and when you’re in school,” Orley says. “The unconscious is your subjectivity, creativity and long term memory and people repress their natural abilities. For kids, pretending things gets very real for them. You know you’re not Superman, but in that moment, you feel like you are when you’re 5 or 6 years-old. That ability doesn’t go away. It’s just that we stop using it.”
