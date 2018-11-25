foreigner
FOREIGNER

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 30; $50, $75

WHAT TO EXPECT: Foreigner hit a home run in their first at bat as a band, when their 1977 self-titled debut album went platinum five times over. Thanks to the hit singles “Feels Like the First Time,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and “Cold as Ice,” the band was on its way. Foreigner’s second album “Double Vision” sold even better and contained the massive hit single “Hot Blooded” along with the title track. Foreigner’s success continued into the 1980s with their hit album “4,” which featured the hits “Urgent,” “Jukebox Hero” and the power ballad “Waiting For a Girl Like You.” In 1984 the band released another hit ballad “I Want to Know What Love Is” off of the “Agent Provocateur” album. Fans at the Hard Rock will get to see original member Mick Jones lead the band through the aforementioned hits and plenty more.

ForeignerOnline.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

