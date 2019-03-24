DOUBLE VISION (FOREIGNER TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 29; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: With a talented lineup of New York City-based professional musicians, Double Vision delivers a flawless tribute to Foreigner. The six-piece band is comprised of vocalist Chandler Mogel, guitarist Sean Tarr, guitarist Chris Michael Schwartz, bassist Chris Tristam, keyboardist Alex Lubin and drummer Tommy John. Those attending Flashback Friday can gear up for a night of big hits such as “I Want to Know What Love is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long Long Way From Home,” “Hot Blooded” and “Blue Morning, Blue Day.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.