CRAIG FERGUSON
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 7; $45, $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: Best known as the former host of CBS’s “The Late Show,” comedian Craig Ferguson has always been a natural stand-up, as evidenced by his nightly opening monologues. Now freed from the constraints of network television, Ferguson is able to let it all hang out and presents an act that’s both honest and hilarious. His self-deprecating style is endearing, while his celebrity impressions never fail to impress.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.