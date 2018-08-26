CASSADEE POPE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 31; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Cassadee Pope first experienced fame on a large scale in 2012 when she won NBC’s “The Voice.” Since then she’s released one LP, two EPs and numerous singles such as the recent tracks “Take You Home” and “One More Red Light.” Fans at the Hard Rock can expect to hear these along with “Wasting All These Tears,” “I Wish I Could Break Your Heart,” “I Am Invincible,” “Think of You” and “Summer.”
CassadeePope.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
