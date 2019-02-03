FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, FEB. 8 AND 9; $40, $70
WHAT TO EXPECT: It’s been five decades since Frankie Valli first started scoring hits with The Four Seasons and his vocals are as sweet as ever. Concertgoers will sing their hearts out to staples such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" and "Grease." Although many years have passed since this Jersey boy was singing on street corners, Valli still has the magic touch to make audiences feel like they’re back in the old neighborhood.
