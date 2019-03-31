FRANKIE Z
RESORTS // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 6; $30, $40
WHAT TO EXPECT: A native of Staten Island, Frankie Z got his start with a boy band called WOW, touring the United States, Canada and Europe. He auditioned for both “The X Factor” and “The Next” where he was mentored by Joe Jonas. When he’s not performing, Frankie Z works as a dance instructor. Backed by full band and pro dancers, Frankie Z’s show is energetic and carries wide appeal. He makes his return to Atlantic City with a new show “Dancin’ Through the Decades” which takes a musical journey from Motown right up to today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.