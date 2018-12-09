FRANKIE Z ROCKING HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
RESORTS // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 15; $30, $40
WHAT TO EXPECT: A native of Staten Island, Frankie Zulferino, or Frankie Z as he is commonly known, got his start with a boy band called WOW, touring the United States, Canada and Europe. He auditioned for both “The X Factor” and “The Next” where he was mentored by Joe Jonas. With a full band and dancers backing him, Frankie Z’s Holiday Spectacular is an energetic, fun-filled night designed to get audiences in the holiday spirit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.