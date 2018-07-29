JIM GAFFIGAN
BORGATA // 7 P.M. AND 10 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 4; $35, $49, $65, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Jim Gaffigan has had numerous hit specials including “Mr. Universe” and has written the books “Dad is Fat” and “Food: A Love Story.” In 2015 “The Jim Gaffigan Show” debuted on TV Land. He found his niche by focusing his act on humorous observations about family, food and everyday life. Gaffigan is one of America’s most successful comedians and fans at the Borgata can look forward to another hilarious performance.
JimGaffigan.com, TheBorgata.com
