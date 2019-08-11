Cape May Convention Hall will present GREAT BALLS OF FIRE "Legends of Piano" starring Linda Gentille at 8 p.m. Friday, August 16. This spectacular Broadway show will feature the music from the great piano legends of the last 50 years, including Billy Joel, Elton John, Duke Ellington, Liberace and Barry Manilow. Gentille is also well known as the conductor and founder of the Jersey Shore Pops Orchestra.
Tickets are $44 and can be purchased at Cape May Convention Hall or online at CapeMayCity.com.
Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Avenue in Cape May.
For more information, call 609-884-9565.
