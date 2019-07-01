George Lopez

George Lopez will appear at Ocean Resort on July 6.

OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 6; $49.50, $59.50, $75, $85, $100, $125, $145, $159.50

WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedy legend George Lopez has done it all during his career. His extensive television work includes the sitcom “George Lopez,” host of the talk show “Lopez Tonight” and several HBO comedy specials. He’s also proven to be a great voiceover actor on numerous animated films. Despite all of this success, it is on stage in front of a live audience telling jokes where Lopez got his start and where he still continues to perform at the top of his game. His comedy revolves around his life growing up as a Mexican American, his family, race relations, politics and modern society.

