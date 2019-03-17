LIT IN AC FEATURING REMY MA, LIL’ KIM, MASE, FAT JOE, LOX, STATE PROPERTY AND LIL MO
BOARDWALK HALL//8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 23; $52, $67, $92
WHAT TO EXPECT: With its star-studded lineup of acts, hip hop fans won’t want to miss “Lit in AC” at Boardwalk Hall Saturday night. The “Queen of Rap” Lil’ Kim will bring it hard with her new single “Go Awff” as well as plenty of her hits while Fat Joe rocks the crowd with favorites such as “Lean Back,” “What’s Luv?,” “Make it Rain” and “All the Way Up.” Remy Ma will have people on their feet with “Ante Up,” “Lean Back,” “Conceited” and “All the Way Up” while Mase brings his laid-back melodic style with “Feel So Good,” “Lookin’ at Me,” and “What You Want.”
