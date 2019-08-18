SHEENA EASTON
RESORTS // 8:30 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 23; $35, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: Grammy Award-winning singer Sheena Easton made her mark in the 1980s with hits such as “Modern Girl,” “Morning Train (9 to 5),” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Sugar Walls,” “U Got the Look,” “ Strut” and “For Your Eyes Only.” She’s also starred in Broadway productions such as “Grease” and “Man of La Mancha.” Friday’s concert will serve as a benefit for the Schultz-Hill Foundation and fans can expect to hear Easton performing all of her big hits for a good cause.
RON WHITE
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 23; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Ron White became a household name as a member of The Blue Collar Comedy Tour, smoking a cigar and drinking onstage as a sort of throwback to a bygone era. His comedy specials include “They Call Me Tater Salad,” “The Ron White Show” and “You Can’t Fix Stupid” and in 2006 he released the book “I Had the Right to Remain Silent … But I Didn’t Have the Ability.” His new Netflix special is titled “If You Quit Listening I’ll Shut Up.” On Friday night he’ll perform a sold-out show at Ocean Casino Resort to his legion of fans who appreciate his no-nonsense style and blunt delivery.
BOYZ II MEN
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 23; $49, $59, $69, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: In the early 1990s, Boyz II Men took the world by storm with their hip-hop doo-wop, straight from the streets of Philly. The vocal quartet became one of the most commercially successful R&B groups of all time with a string of hit songs. On Friday night BoyZ II Men will show off their soulful harmonies as they delight concertgoers with classics such as “Motownphilly,” It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “On Bended Knee.”
JIM GAFFIGAN
BORGATA // 7 AND 10 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 24; $35, $49, $65, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Jim Gaffigan returns to Atlantic City for another night of hilarious stand-up. Over the course of his career Gaffigan has had numerous hit specials including “Mr. Universe” and has written the books “Dad is Fat” and “Food: A Love Story.” In 2015 “The Jim Gaffigan Show” debuted on TV Land. Gaffigan’s style revolves around humorous observations about family, food and everyday life.
GLEN BURTNIK’S SUMMER OF LOVE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 24; $20, $30
WHAT TO EXPECT: New Jersey musician Glenn Burtnik has made a name for himself as a solo artist, as a member of Styx, ELO, The Orchestra, The Weaklings and the original Broadway show “Beatlemania.” To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, Burtnik has assembled a 15-piece band to recreate the music from the late 1960s. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing favorites from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Creedence
Clearwater Revival, The Beach Boys, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Santana and Joe Cocker.
ROCK THE YACHT: FEATURING YOUR FAVORITE HITS OF THE ’70S AND ’80S
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 24; $45, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: As the summer of 2019 starts to sail away, there’s no better time to soak up the laid back vibes of yacht rock than at “Rock the Yacht” at Borgata on Saturday. The show features a killer lineup of soft rock legends from the late 1970s and ‘80s including John Ford Coley, Peter Beckett, Walter Egan, Ambrosia and Eliot Lurie of Looking Glass. Concertgoers will sing along to old favorites such as “Baby Come Back,” “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl),” “Magnet and Steel” and “Love is the Answer.”
NICKELBACK
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 24; $59, $99
WHAT TO EXPECT: No band better defines the post-grunge wasteland of the early 2000s quite like Nickelback. The Canadian group forged little new artistic ground, yet were the most commercially successful rock act of the decade. On Saturday Nickelback comes to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to perform their best-known songs such as “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” “Rockstar,” and “Someday.”
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT
GRUNIN CENTER // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 23; $39, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Rufus Wainwright released his solo, self-titled debut album in 1998 and it set the table for a career that’s seen him become one of the most critically-acclaimed vocalists and composers. Over the course of his career he’s released eight studio albums as well as “Prima Donna,” an opera which premiered at the Manchester International Festival. On Friday night Wainwright will come to the Grunin Center to delight the crowd with his unique style and voice that’s a mixture of cabaret, opera, Tin Pan Alley and rock music.
THE MODERN GENTLEMEN
RESORTS // VARIOUS DATES AND TIMES THROUGH AUG. 30; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Modern Gentlemen are a vocal quartet that backed the great Frankie Valli for over a decade before breaking out on their own, performing timeless classics of pop, jazz, doo-wop and rock with a modern twist. They’ve performed all over the world, but for the month of August will call Atlantic City home with a residency at Resorts Casino Hotel. Concertgoers will get to hear this exciting, dynamic group of talented singers breathe new life into classics of the Great American Songbook.
BAND ON TOUR
TROPICANA // 7 P.M. VARIOUS DATES THROUGH AUG. 30; $15, $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Band on Tour offers up a tribute to some of the greatest rock bands of all time. They’ll cover AC/DC, U2, Queen, The Eagles, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, Bon Jovi and others in a show that’s great for both adults and kids. Patrick Coiteux directs this multimedia event featuring a catwalk and technical effects designed to give concertgoers the experience of being at the ultimate rock concert.
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
HARRAHS // VARIOUS TIMES AND DATES THROUGH SEPT. 1
WHAT TO EXPECT: Legends in Concert began in Las Vegas in the 1980s and has been running strong ever since as the world’s most successful tribute show. With a constantly revolving cast, Legends has presented tributes to hundreds of different performers in every genre from rock and pop to R&B, Hip Hop and Soul. This current run of shows at Harrah’s features tributes to artists such as Bruno Mars, Donna Summer, George Michael, David Bowie and Aretha Franklin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.