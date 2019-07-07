GIRLS GOTTA EAT
CAESARS // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 12; $34.50, $44.50, $73, $98, $123
WHAT TO EXPECT: Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine are the duo behind the “Girls Gotta Eat” podcast which deals both frankly and humorously with all topics relating to dating, sex, food and society. Following success online, the women decided to take their act on the road and will make a stop at Caesars Atlantic City Friday night. Fans can expect a night of the typical “Girls Gotta Eat” attitude, amusing stories and anecdotes.
