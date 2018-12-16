THE WORLD FAMOUS GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA
THE JAY AND LINDA GRUNIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 21; $30, $35, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Glenn Miller Orchestra was founded in 1956 and has toured ever since, averaging 300 dates a year. A big band that performs concert, swing and jazz music, it’s renowned as one of the best in the world. Music director Nick Hilscher will lead the band this weekend for everyone lucky enough to attend.
