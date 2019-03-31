i am king
I AM KING (MICHAEL JACKSON TRIBUTE)

GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 5; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: I Am King features Michael Firestone, a singer and dancer who is regarded as one of the world’s greatest Michael Jackson tribute artists. He has the look, the sound and the dance moves all down, and will perform all of the hits along with a talent cast of dancers and musicians. Jackson fans can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Billie Jean,” “Bad,” “Thriller,” “Man in the Mirror,” “Human Nature” as well as many more.

IAmKingTheShow.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city

