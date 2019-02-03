MULLET (TRIBUTE TO HAIR BANDS)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 8; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: With authentic arena rock costumes and band members with the colorful names of Ron Jovi, Dan Halen, Teddy Lee and Jef Leppard, Mullet have fully embraced the 1980s MTV culture in their tribute to hair bands. Reflecting the decade’s party vibe, the shows are chock full of energy, personality, good times and non-stop rock ’n’ roll. Those in attendance will stretch their acid washed jeans to the max as they rock out to covers of songs by Poison, Def Leppard, Whitesnake, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Van Halen and Journey. This show will be an all-out party and the perfect way to kick off the weekend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.