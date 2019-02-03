mullet
MULLET (TRIBUTE TO HAIR BANDS)

GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 8; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: With authentic arena rock costumes and band members with the colorful names of Ron Jovi, Dan Halen, Teddy Lee and Jef Leppard, Mullet have fully embraced the 1980s MTV culture in their tribute to hair bands. Reflecting the decade’s party vibe, the shows are chock full of energy, personality, good times and non-stop rock ’n’ roll. Those in attendance will stretch their acid washed jeans to the max as they rock out to covers of songs by Poison, Def Leppard, Whitesnake, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Van Halen and Journey. This show will be an all-out party and the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

