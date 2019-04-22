BACK TO AVALON (HEART TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 26; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Back to Avalon is a 6-piece Heart tribute band that brings it all to the stage every night. “We are here to keep the light shining, to keep it alive, so that their incredible music continues to live on,” says singer Shareen Ann King on the band’s website. Those who attend Back to Avalon’s show at the Golden Nugget can look forward to hearing all of their favorites from the 1970s and ’80s such as “Barracuda,” “Magic Man,” “Alone,” “Crazy on You,” “These Dreams,” “All I Wanna Do is Make Love to You,” “What About Love” and “Never.”
