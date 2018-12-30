FLASHBACK FRIDAYS WITH COUNTDOWN TO ECSTACY (STEELY DAN TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 4; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Fans of the intricate musicianship and complex song structure of Steely Dan are in for a treat this Friday at Golden Nugget, as Countdown To Ecstasy recreates each nuance of the band with striking detail. Expect to hear all the classics, such as “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” and “Reelin In The Years.”
