Singer, songwriter and guitarist Richard Shindell will make a stop on his solo all-acoustic tour at the Lizzie Rose Music Room 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Shindell is a guitar connoisseur who will forgo his usual menagerie of pedals, electric and acoustic instruments to perform solely with two gems from his collection: his Martin D-18 and his 00-18, both from 1952.
Of the tour Shindell says, “Sometimes one wants to go back to a simpler time, especially these days ... So for this upcoming tour, I'll be going all acoustic, bringing the two Martins and a Stefan Sobell mandola. Regarding the Sobell, I have no idea why it took so long for this sublime piece of work to make it out of the house.”
Tickets are $27 in advance and $35 at the door. Purchase at LizzieRoseMusic.com. The Lizzie Rose is located at 217 E. Main St. in Tuckerton.
