Bay-Atlantic Symphony

The Bay Atlantic Symphony will perform at the Landis Theater and Stockton’s PAC.

BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY- HAPPY HOLIDAYS

LANDIS THEATRE // 3 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 8; $30, $10 (STUDENTS WITH ID)

WHAT TO EXPECT: 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin joins the Bay Atlantic Symphony on Saturday for a special Holiday concert that’s not to be missed. The Bay Atlantic Symphony has appeared on National Public Radio’s “Weekend Edition,” “Voice of America” and WWFM’s “Celebrating our Musical Community.” “Happy Holidays” includes selections such as “Canon in D,” “Christmas Concerto,” “Ave Maria,” “O’ Holy Night,” and “Lights On” along with a Hanukkah medley. The music director is Jed Gaylin who will lead a Christmas carol sing-along around the piano as part of the finale.

