KC and the Sunshine Band

KC and the Sunshine Bandare c oming to Hard Rock in January.

 PROVIDED/

KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, JAN. 25 AND 26. $75, $95

WHAT TO EXPECT: What is one to expect from a KC and The Sunshine Band performance? Well, you do a little dance, make a little love and get down tonight, of course. These 1970s hit makers have a plethora of hits to keep fans on their feet all night long. This is not the kind of show you’ll find too many people sitting back and listening to reflectively ponder meaningful lyrics. This is a band that is all about partying and getting your butt out on the dance floor. Fans can expect to hear all of their favorite hits such as “Shake Shake Shake (Shake Your Booty),” “Boogie Shoes” and “Do You Wanna Go Party." HeyKCSB.com

