AMY SCHUMER AND FRIENDS
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1; $99, $124, $150
WHAT TO EXPECT: Any Schumer’s career has seemingly been on a non-stop upward trajectory. After competing on “Last Comic Standing” she made several hilarious appearances on Comedy Central roasts before landing her own show “Inside Amy Schumer.” From there it was on to movies with “Trainwreck,” “Snatched” and “I Feel Pretty.” As a stand-up, Schumer holds nothing back and has one of the most refreshing, revealing and honest approaches to comedy. The house is sure to be brought down Saturday night.
AmySchumer.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
