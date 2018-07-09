Florida Georgia Line built legacy 1 hit song at a time

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 14; $149

WHAT TO EXPECT: A duo consisting of vocalists Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line has been described as “bro-country” due to lyrical content dealing with girls, drinking and trucks. The duo’s single “Cruise” became the best-selling digital country song of all time in January of 2014. Florida Georgia Line will have the crowd going with their modern, hard-rock infused style of country music. Fans will sing along to hits such as “Cruise,” “Get Your Shine On,” “Round Here,” “Stay,” “Dirt,” “Confession” and “H.O.L.Y.”

