FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 14; $149
WHAT TO EXPECT: A duo consisting of vocalists Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line has been described as “bro-country” due to lyrical content dealing with girls, drinking and trucks. The duo’s single “Cruise” became the best-selling digital country song of all time in January of 2014. Florida Georgia Line will have the crowd going with their modern, hard-rock infused style of country music. Fans will sing along to hits such as “Cruise,” “Get Your Shine On,” “Round Here,” “Stay,” “Dirt,” “Confession” and “H.O.L.Y.”
FloridaGeorgiaLine.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.