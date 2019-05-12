Cesar Balmaceda

Cesar Balmaceda, left, a 2013 Atlantic City High School graduate, will face Cage Fury Fighting Championships lightweight champion Joey Lowry on Dec. 14 for the title at Borhata Hotel Casino & Spa.

 Cage Fury Fighting Championships / Provided

CAGE FURY FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS

HARD ROCK // 6 P.M. FRIDAY, MAY 17; $55, $75, $175

WHAT TO EXPECT: Cage Fury Fighting Championships returns to its new home at the Hard Rock Friday night for CFFC 74. Interim lightweight champion and Atlantic City native Cesar Balmaceda (6-0) will attempt to defend his title against Sidney Outlaw (12-3). Balmaceda won the belt back in December when he knocked out Damian Norris in the first round, and consistently brings the power early on, having won two of his last three bouts with first round KOs. CFFC 74 also features title matches with featherweight champion Pat Sabatini (10-2) and bantamweight champion Alexander Keshtov (9-0).

CFFC.tv, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

