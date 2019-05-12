CAGE FURY FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS
HARD ROCK // 6 P.M. FRIDAY, MAY 17; $55, $75, $175
WHAT TO EXPECT: Cage Fury Fighting Championships returns to its new home at the Hard Rock Friday night for CFFC 74. Interim lightweight champion and Atlantic City native Cesar Balmaceda (6-0) will attempt to defend his title against Sidney Outlaw (12-3). Balmaceda won the belt back in December when he knocked out Damian Norris in the first round, and consistently brings the power early on, having won two of his last three bouts with first round KOs. CFFC 74 also features title matches with featherweight champion Pat Sabatini (10-2) and bantamweight champion Alexander Keshtov (9-0).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.