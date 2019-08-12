60th Annual Grammy Awards - Show

Sting performs "Englishman In New York" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

 Matt Sayles

It was just announced that legendary British artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sting will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

The show, which is part of Sting's tour in support of his latest album "My Songs" will take place at Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, through Ticketmaster.

For more info go to Sting.com or HardRockHotels.com/AtlanticCity

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

