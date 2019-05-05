KENNY CHESNEY
HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 11; $300
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the most successful country music artists of our time, Kenny Chesney comes to Atlantic City on Saturday on night for a stop on his “Songs of the Saints Tour.” Having sold over 30 million albums and racked up forty Top 10 singles on the country charts, the Tennessee native has plenty of material from which to draw. Recent set lists have included favorites such as “Beer in Mexico,” “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems,” “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” “Young,” “When the Sun Goes Down,” “Summertime,” “Living in Fast Forward” “Out Last Night” “Pirate Flag” and “Setting the World on Fire.” Chesney will also perform tracks from his latest album including “Song for the Saints” and “Get Along.”
