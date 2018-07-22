RASCAL FLATTS
HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 26; $60, $80, $100
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in Ohio in 1999, Rascal Flatts began their recording career in 2000 and proceeded to release a string of platinum-selling albums which put them at the top of the heap of country artists for the next decade and beyond. The group has scored 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot Country singles and will perform a good number of them Thursday evening. Fans will rock out to favorites such as “Bless the Broken Road,” “My Wish” and “I Like the Sound of That.”
RascallFlats.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
