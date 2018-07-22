Rascal Flatts Beach Concert
Buy Now
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer

RASCAL FLATTS

HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 26; $60, $80, $100

WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in Ohio in 1999, Rascal Flatts began their recording career in 2000 and proceeded to release a string of platinum-selling albums which put them at the top of the heap of country artists for the next decade and beyond. The group has scored 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot Country singles and will perform a good number of them Thursday evening. Fans will rock out to favorites such as “Bless the Broken Road,” “My Wish” and “I Like the Sound of That.”

RascallFlats.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Tags

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.