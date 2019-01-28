TIM MCGRAW
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1; $125, $175, $250
WHAT TO EXPECT: Tim McGraw has been one of country music’s biggest stars for the past 25 years. During that time he’s scored ten No. 1 albums, 25 No. 1 singles and has won three Grammy Awards. McGraw has also had success as an actor with roles in “The Blind Side,” “Tomorrowland,” “Flicka,” and “Country Strong.” In 2017 he teamed up with wife Faith Hill for the album “The Rest of Our Life.” On Friday night he comes to the Hard Rock to perform all his big hits such as “I Like It, I Love It,” “Where the Green Grass Grows,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Something Like That,” “Indian Outlaw” and “Real Good Man.”
