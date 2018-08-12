WWE LIVE
HARD ROCK // 7:30 P.M. MONDAY, AUGUST 20; $25, $100
WHAT TO EXPECT: The WWE makes its return to Atlantic City on Monday with WWE Live, an event featuring a tag-team main event with champion A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan battling Shinsuke Nakamura and Big Cass. Also on the fight card are Smackdown women’s champ Carmella, Smackdown tag team chaps the Bludgeon Brothers, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, Somoa Joe, Asuka, The Usos, Sin Cara, Rusev, Naomi, The New Day and The Bar.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.