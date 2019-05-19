COLLECTIVE SOUL AND GIN BLOSSOMS
HARD ROCK // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 25; $39.50, $54, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: Gen X favorites Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms have joined forces for the “Now’s the Time Tour,” which makes a stop at Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City on Saturday. Gin Blossoms roared to the top of the pop charts in 1993 with their single “Hey Jealousy” from the breakthrough album “New Miserable Experience.” Other favorites include “Allison Road,” “Found Out About You” and “Follow You Down.” Collective Soul hit the mainstream in 1994 with their album “Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid.” Fans can look forward to hearing hits such as “Shine,” “World I Know” and “December.”
GinBlossoms.net, CollectiveSoul.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.