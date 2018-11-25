anna vissi

ANNA VISSI

HARD ROCK // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 1; $85, $100, $125

WHAT TO EXPECT: Greek singer Anna Vissi has recorded Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum albums throughout her singing career and has taken home many awards along the way. At the 1997 Greek Music Awards, Vissi won for Best Female Artist and Biggest Airplay Song and in 1998 at the Popcorn Music Awards Vissi came away with seven awards including Best Album, Best Song, Best Female Singer and Best Live Appearance. She displays a great musical diversity, easily shifting from opera to love ballads to pop and rock. She also is able to sing in both Greek and English and will have it all on display Saturday night.

AnnaVissi.net, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

