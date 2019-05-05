THE BAND PERRY
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, MAY 10; $20, $59, $74, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Siblings Kimberly Perry, Reid Perry and Neil Perry make up The Band Perry, a country act which released its self- titled debut album in 2010. On Friday night the group’s “Coordinates Tour” rolls into town. At recent concerts The Band Perry has performed songs such as “Better Dig Two,” “If I Die Young,” “You Lie,” “Marfa Prada” and “Comeback Kid.” They’ve also covered songs by some very non-country artists like Depeche Mode, Oasis and Post Malone. Fans can look forward to a great night of countrified pop at the Hard Rock.
