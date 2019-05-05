The Band Perry
ROBERT ALTMAN / AP

THE BAND PERRY

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, MAY 10; $20, $59, $74, $89

WHAT TO EXPECT: Siblings Kimberly Perry, Reid Perry and Neil Perry make up The Band Perry, a country act which released its self- titled debut album in 2010. On Friday night the group’s “Coordinates Tour” rolls into town. At recent concerts The Band Perry has performed songs such as “Better Dig Two,” “If I Die Young,” “You Lie,” “Marfa Prada” and “Comeback Kid.” They’ve also covered songs by some very non-country artists like Depeche Mode, Oasis and Post Malone. Fans can look forward to a great night of countrified pop at the Hard Rock.

TheBandPerry.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments