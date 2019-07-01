Toby Keith

TOBY KEITH

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 5; $79, $99, $119, $149

WHAT TO EXPECT: One of country music’s biggest stars, Toby Keith will mosey into Atlantic City Friday night with more than 25 years’ worth of hits under his belt. Over the course of his career Keith has amassed sales of over 40 million albums and has had 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. At the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, he’ll perform favorites such as “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue,” “A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action,” “Red Solo Cup” and “God Love Her.”

TobyKeith.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments