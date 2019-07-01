TOBY KEITH
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 5; $79, $99, $119, $149
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of country music’s biggest stars, Toby Keith will mosey into Atlantic City Friday night with more than 25 years’ worth of hits under his belt. Over the course of his career Keith has amassed sales of over 40 million albums and has had 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. At the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, he’ll perform favorites such as “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue,” “A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action,” “Red Solo Cup” and “God Love Her.”
