BILL ENGVALL
HARRAH’S // 5 AND 9 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 19; $45, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Bill Engvall initially had success in the late 1980s and early ’90s with roles on the sitcoms “Designing Women” and “Delta,” but it wasn’t until his famous line “Here’s your sign” was incorporated into a hit song by country star Travis Tritt that his career as a stand-up really began to take off. Engvall went on to star in the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour.” In 2007 he began starring in his own TBS sitcom, “The Bill Engvall Show.” He has released numerous comedy albums and continues to be a top-draw with his down-home sense of humor.
