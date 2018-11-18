HOME FREE: A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS 2018
HARRAH’S / 9 P.M. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24; $23, $43
WHAT TO EXPECT: Home Free are a country a cappella vocal quintet from Minnesota that was the 2013 winner of NBC’s “The Sing-Off.” With ten albums under their belts, the singers have plenty of material to choose from, but will be putting a special emphasis on the Christmas tunes on this current tour. Previous Country Christmas tours have included Home Free’s renditions of “Run Run Rudolph,” “White Christmas,” “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night.”
