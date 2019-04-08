THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE
HARRAH’S // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 12, 3 P.M. AND 8 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 13 AND 3 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 14; $33, $43
WHAT TO EXPECT: “The Price is Right” is one of the most beloved and well-known television game shows of all time. It originally debuted back in 1956 and later received a makeover, re-launching in 1972 with Bob Barker as the host. Barker’s remarkable run as host lasted until late 2007 when Drew Carey took over. This weekend southern New Jersey residents will want to come on down to Harrah’s for an evening of fun with “The Price is Right Live.” The show features classic games such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, the Big Wheel and the Fabulous Showcase and randomly-selected contestants will have a chance to win cash and big prizes.
