STEVEN WRIGHT
HARRAH’S // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1; $23, $33, $48
WHAT TO EXPECT: While not necessarily a household name, Steven Wright is one of those comedians who many people recognize as soon as they see his face or hear his distinctive slow, monotone, deadpan delivery. Wright’s career took off during the 1980s when he released the comedy album “I Have a Pony” which was nominated for a Grammy Award. In 1988 Wright won an Academy Award for his short film “The Appointments of Dennis Jennings.” The comic landed a recurring role on the popular sitcom “Mad About You” in 1992. Wright’s use of irony, wit and one-liners has kept him a stand-up favorite for years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.