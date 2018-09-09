ROY WOOD JR.
BORGATA // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Roy Wood Jr.’s well-rounded career began primarily in radio where he produced shows, provided content and made prank phone calls. Eventually he began branching out and in 2010 he competed on “Last Comic Standing” and began hosting “The Roy Wood Jr Show.” Wood then followed it up with a television role on “Sullivan & Son” and then as a correspondent on “The Daily Show.” On Friday he brings his hilarious brand of comedy to Borgata for a show that will leave fans in fits of laughter.
