Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Tickets on Sale
5th Annual American Craft Whiskey Revival, Golden Nugget, 7 p.m., Nov. 24, $59. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 28.
Tesla, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 27, $33, $58. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 31.
Dwight Yoakam, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 6, $40, $60. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 31.
Week of Aug. 30
Professional Fighters League MMA, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 30, $20, $35, $49, $75.
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 31, $49, $59, $69.
The Spinners, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 31, $48.
Cassadee Pope, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 31, $20.
Bonerama with Dave Malone, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., Aug. 31, Free.
Amy Schumer and Friends, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 1, $99, $124, $150.
Neil Sedaka, Resorts, 8 p.m., Sept. 1, $65, $75, $85.
Ken Jeong, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 1, $59, $65.
The Jacksons, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 1, $57.50, $97.50.
Earth, Wind & Fire, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 2, $90, $100, $120.
Clint Holmes, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2, $25. $30.
Jimmy Pardo, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 4, 5, and 6, $20.
Week of Sept. 6
Terry Fator, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 7, $45, $55, $65.
Alanis Morissette, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Sept. 7, $79, $89, $99.
CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, 7 p.m., Sept. 7, Free.
Uncle Kracker, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 7, $20.
Felipe Esparza, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 7, $25.
Fab Faux, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 8, $40, $75.
Wanda Sykes, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Sept. 8, $48, $98.
Dane Cook, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 8, $60, $85, $100.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Swan Lake, Caesars, 7 p.m., Sept. 8, $45.
A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 8, $65, $75.
Craig Gass, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, 12, 13, $40.
Week of Sept. 13
J-1 Con, Anime & Gaming Expo, Showboat, Sept. 14 through 16, $30, $35, $40, $45, $50, $60.
Roy Wood Jr., Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 14, $20.
Thompson Square, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 14, $20.
Inca Kola Presents: Lfa 50, Golden Nugget, 7 p.m., Sept. 14, $51.50, $107.
Jefferson Starship, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 15, $25, $45.
The Stylistics, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Sept. 15, $25, $45.
Gabrielle Stravelli, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 15, $20, $25.
Jo Koy, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Sept. 15, $29, $39, $49.
25th PBR (Professional Bull Riders): Unleash the Beast, Boardwalk Hall, 6:45 p.m., Sept. 15 and 1:45 p.m., Sept. 16, Ticket Price TBA.
Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 19 and 20, $20.
Week of Sept. 20
Sting & Shaggy — 44/876 Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 21, $154, $174, $204.
Lou Neglia’s Ring of Combat 65 Championship Mixed Martial Arts, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 21, $125.
Boyce Avenue, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 21, $30, $35.
Blink-182, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., Sept. 21, $39, $59.
NBA Youngboy, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Sept. 22, $37, $47, $97.
Cole Swindell, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 22, $35, $45, $60, $75.
Jay Mohr, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Sept. 22, $29, $39.
Queen Extravaganza, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Sept. 22, $22.50, $47.50.
Darci Lynne and Friends, Caesars, 8 p.m., Sept. 22, $40, $50, $60.
Diva2Diva2, Tropicana, 4 p.m., Sept. 23, $48, $68, $88, $108, $128.
RBRM, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 23, $49, $84.
Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 26, $45.
Week of Sept. 27
Christina Aguilera: The Liberation Tour, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Sept. 28, $82, $102, $152, $202.
Maxwell, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Sept. 29, $59, $79, $99.
Bay Atlantic Symphony, An Evening with Jason Alexander, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Sept. 29, $79.
The Gipsy Kings Tropicana, 8 p.m., Sept. 29, $57.50, $67.50, $77.50, $97.50.
Week of Oct. 4
Pat McGann, Borgata, 8 p.m., Oct. 5, $20.
Dwight Yoakam, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 6, $40, $60.
Bill Maher, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 6, $70.50, $90.50, $110.50.
2Cellos, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 6, $79, $99, $129.
Melissa Etheridge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 6, $60, $85.
AC Comedy Festival with Mike Epps, Rickey Smiley, Lavelle Crawford and more, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 6 and 7, $59, $125.
Modest Mouse, Borgata, Event Center 8 p.m., Oct. 7, $39.50.
Week of Oct. 11
Bear Grylls Survival Challenge, Throughout Atlantic City and Boardwalk Hall, Oct. 12 through 14, Ticket Price and details TBA.
Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $28, $35.
Let’s Hang On, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $35.
Brett Eldredge, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Oct. 12, $39, $59.
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 12 and 13, $65, $75.
Steely Dan, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Oct. 13, $51, $76, $104, $151.
Jay Leno, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 13, $59, $79, $89, $119.
Martin Nievera, Golden Nugget, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13, $48, $68, $88, $115.
Diana Krall, Caesars, 9 p.m., Oct. 13, $61.50, $91.50.
Ms. Senior America Pageant, Resorts, 1 and 7 p.m., Oct. 16; 1 p.m., Oct. 17 and 1 p.m., Oct. 18, $30, $35.
Stayin’ Alive, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Oct. 17, $39.
Week of Oct. 18
Bill Burr, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Oct. 19, $79, $99, $129.
Menopause, The Musical, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $23, $43.
Kid Rock, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Oct 19 and 20, $65, $90, $125.
Real Diamond –—Tribute to Neil Diamond, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Oct. 19, $27.
Vic Dibitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 19, $29, $39.
The Tenors, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Oct. 20, $50, $60.
Engelbert Humperdinck, Resorts, 8 p.m., Oct. 20, $55, $65, $75.
Linda Shields, The Jersey Shore Medium, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Oct. 20, $25.
Stephen Lynch, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 20, $27, $42.
Week of Oct. 25
Old Dominion’s Happy Endings World Tour, Hard Rock, 8 p.m., Oct. 25, $39, $49, $59.
Garbage, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 26, $65, $55.
Friday Night Live! With The No Vacancy Orchestra, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 26, $25.
The Temptations and the Four Tops, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 26, $49, $55, $59.
Piano Concerto No. 2, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., Oct. 27, $125.
Jim Jefferies, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Oct. 27, $59, $69, $79.
Basement Musicians: Resorts, 8 p.m., Oct. 27, $50, $175.
Soul Nation Presents: Silk, 702, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 27, $45, $55, $65. CANCELED. Refunds at Point of Purchase only. Internet & phone orders will automatically be canceled & refunded.
Tesla, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Oct. 27, $33, $58.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Dracula, Caesars, 4 p.m., Oct. 28, $45.
Don Braden, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., Oct. 28, $20, $24.
Rock of Ages, Hard Rock, multiple times, Oct. 30 through Nov. 4, $35, $55, $75.
Week of Nov. 1
Eaglemania, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 2, $32.
Adam Devine, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Nov. 2, $49, $55.
The Doobie Brothers, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 3, $59, $79, $99.
Dweezil Zappa, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 3, $25, $35.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Nov. 3, $62.50, $102.50.
Sesame Street Live!, Boardwalk Hall, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Nov. 3 and 4, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Nov. 8
Rhett & Link, Caesars, 9 p.m., Nov. 9, $40, $60.
The Stray Cat Lee Rocker, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $35, $39.
Toto, Tropicana, 9 p.m., Nov. 9, $70, $79, $89, $249.
Paul Anka, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Nov. 10, $75, $85, $95.
Italian Food and Wine Tasting, Borgata, The Marketplace Eatery, 7 p.m., Nov. 9, $59.
The Japanese Whisky BBQ, Borgata, Izakaya, 7 p.m., Nov. 9, $129.
Vibes and Vino, Borgata, Central Conference Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $69.
Old Homestead Chappellet Wine Dinner, Borgata, Old Homestead, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, $149.
Pantry Pampered — Food Facials at Immersion Pool, Borgata, Immersion Pool at the Water Club, 9:30 a.m., Nov. 10, $65.
Tour of the Taste Buds, Borgata, N.O.W., noon, Nov. 10, $44.
In the Kitchen with Executive Chef Tom Biglan, Borgata, Starbucks, 1 p.m., Nov. 10, $65.
Tito’s Toasts Gluten Free, Borgata, Longbar, 1 p.m., Nov. 10, $44.
Playing with Pinot Noir, Borgata, Central Conference Center, 2 p.m., Nov. 10, $65.
Culinary Demonstration with Iron Chef Wolfgang Puck, Borgata, The Music Box, 2 p.m., Nov. 10, $25.
Bacon, Bacon, Bacon…Bourbon, Borgata, The Metropolitan, 3 p.m., Nov. 10, $44.
Sugar and Spice, Borgata, Event Center, 3 p.m., Nov. 10, $39.
Tacos and Tequila, Borgata, Gypsy Bar, 4 p.m., Nov. 10, $44.
Savor Borgata —The Ultimate Food Experience, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Nov. 10, $89.
Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., Nov. 10, $29, $39.
Wayne Brady, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Nov. 10, $45, $95.
Week of Nov. 15
Daryl Hall and John Oates, Hard Rock, Nov. 16, $100, $300.
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (A Concert to Support the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson), Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Nov. 17, $50, $125.
Insieme Tour: Michelle Zarrillo, Sal DaVinci, Maurizio Scheweizer, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 17, $80, $100.
Week of Nov. 22
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Nov. 23, $69, $79.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents It’s A Shore Holiday, Caesars, 7 p.m., Nov. 24, $45.
5{sup}th{/sup} Annual American Craft Whiskey Revival, Golden Nugget, 7 p.m., Nov. 24, $59.
Home Free: A Country Christmas 2018, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Nov. 24, $23, $43,
Week of Nov. 29
Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30, $20.
Generation AXE (Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abisi), Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, $45, $55, 4175, $275.
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot (Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel), Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Nov. 30, $35.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Dec. 1, $29.50, $350.00.
Christmas with the Celts, Grunin Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 2, $35, $39.
Week of Dec. 6
Craig Ferguson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, $45, $49.
Twelve Twenty-Four: The Holiday Rock Orchestra, Levoy Theatre, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $32, $37.
Bay Atlantic Symphony Happy Holidays, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., Dec. 8, $125.
Under the Streetlamps – Hip to the Holidays, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 11, $45.
Week of Dec. 13
Rockapella, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, $35, $39.
Penn & Teller, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, $55, $90.
A Magical Cirque Christmas, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents The Nutcracker, Caesars, 7 p.m., Dec. 15 and 4 p.m., Dec. 16, $45.
Ana Gasteyer: Holiday Tipple, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, $35.
98 Degrees Christmas Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 15, $69, $79.
Inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA Dec. 15, Ticket Price TBA.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Hoop-La College Basketball Quadruple-Header, Boardwalk Hall, noon, Dec. 15, $20, $40, $60, $150.
Week of Dec. 20
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, 8 p.m., Dec. 21, $30, $39.
Week of Dec. 27
Sinbad, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 29, $44, $49.
Three Dog Night, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 31, $50, $55.
Week of Jan 17
Mozart, Finzi & Verdi, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., Jan. 19, $125.
Bill Engvall, Harrah’s, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Jan. 19, $35, $55.
Week of Feb. 14
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $35, $39.
Week of Feb. 21
Postmodern Jukebox, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 23, $59, $69.
Week of March 7
An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 9, $69.50, $299.50.
Week of March 14{p class=”MsoNormal”}Brahms and Berlioz, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., March 16, $125.{p class=”MsoNormal”}Week of March 28
Robert Eric’s Piano Man – A Tribute to Billy Joel Benefit Concert, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $45, $100.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., March 31, $45.
Alexis Morrast, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., March 31, $20, $24.
Week of April 4
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 5, $48, $68.
Week of April 11
The Tamburitzans, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $35.
Week of April 25
John Pizzarelli – A Centennial Celebration of Nat King Cole, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 26, $45, $49.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 28, $45.
Week of May 2
Season Finale, Landis Theatre, 3 p.m., May 4, $125.
The Midiri Brothers Salute Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., May 5, $20, $24.
Week of May 16
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Cinderella, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 18, $45.
The Bronx Wanderers, Grunin Center, 5 and 8 p.m., May 19, $40, $49.
