HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 1; $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: Ever dream of applying the figure four leg lock to Ric Flair or body slamming Hulk Hogan? Well, those things probably aren’t going to happen, but on Friday night fans will get a chance to get up close and personal with the two wrestling icons at the Hard Rock as they take part in the “Legends of the Ring” Q&A session. As if Hogan and Flair weren’t enough reason to attend, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart will be hosting the event. No old-school pro wrestling fan will want to miss this chance to interact with these superstars in an intimate setting.
