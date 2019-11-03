COWBOY JUNKIES
GRUNIN CENTER // 7:30 P.M. THURSDAY, NOV. 7; $29, $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: Cowboy Junkies have been producing their brand of Canadian rock, blues, country and folk rock since the mid-1980s. Their sophomore release, 1988’s “The Trinity Session” was a hit amongst critics and helped to establish their die-hard fan base. The Cowboy Junkies have had a prolific career, recording 16 studio albums and numerous live albums over the course of the past 33 years. Recent set lists have included songs such as “Blue Moon Revisited,” “Misguided Angel,” “All That Reckoning,” “Good Friday” and “Sing Me a Song.”
JOHN CIOTTA
RESORTS // VARIOUS TIMES AND DATES NOV. 4-27; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hold on to your hairpieces, because John Ciotta is back at Resorts for another residency! A classic casino performer in every sense of the word, Ciotta has become a staple in Atlantic City in recent years. Over the course of his career he’s performed around the world, singing in multiple languages with concertgoers loving every minute of it. With his trademark ill-fitting suit, mop top hairdo and lounge lizard charm, Ciotta will strut his stuff, delivering a charismatic take on pop standards.
SATISFACTION (ROLLING STONES TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 8; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: It looks to be another great Flashback Friday as the music of the world’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band fill the air at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Lead singer Chris LeGrand formed Satisfaction in 2001 as a tribute to the Rolling Stones, and the group has been a huge success ever since. True road warriors, the band plays over 150 shows a year throughout the United States and abroad. Satisfaction’s song list is extensive, beginning with the Stones’ earliest hits right up to songs from the present day. They’ve got the look, the music and moves all down pat, and will win over die-hards as well as casual Stones fans.
HOME FREE - DIVE BAR SAINTS WORLD TOUR
HARRAH’S // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 8; $19.50, $34.50, $103, $113
WHAT TO EXPECT: Home Free is a country a cappella vocal quintet from Minnesota that was the 2013 winner of NBC’s “The Sing-Off.” They became well known for covering a wide array of well-known songs, but with their most recent album “Dive Bar Saints,” the group focused on brand new, original material. Their current tour has brought them to 16 different countries, but on Friday night they’ll be right here in Atlantic City for a show at Harrah’s Resort. Recent set lists have included covers of songs by the Oak Ridge Boys, Vince Gill, Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, The O’Jays and John Denver as well as original tracks such as “Remember This” “Dive Bar Saints” and “Leave This Town.”
THE O’JAYS
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, NOV. 8; $45, $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: Emerging in the early 1960s, The O’Jays went on to become arguably the greatest 1970s soul act. Their hits include “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Let Me Make Love to You” and “Give the People What They Want.” They were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004 and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. At the Ocean Casino Resort on Friday fans can look forward to a soulful show that’s chock full of up-tempo dance songs, sweet ballads and mid-tempo love songs.
HOWIE MANDEL
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, NOV. 8 AND 9; $50
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the hardest- working people in show business, Howie Mandel returns to Atlantic City on Friday night for a stand-up show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Mandel has had and incredibly successful and well-rounded television career that’s seen him do it all from “St. Elsewhere” to “Bobby’s World” to “Deal or No Deal” and “America’s Got Talent.” Longtime fans however think of him primarily as an incredibly talented stand-up comedian who set the bar very high for other comics. His infectious smile and good-natured personality has endeared him to audiences for over 30 years.
BAD COMPANY
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, NOV. 8; $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed in London, England in the early 1970s by Paul Rodgers and Mick Ralphs, Bad Company were hugely successful throughout the decade with hit albums such as “Bad Company,” “Straight Shooter” and “Run with the Pack.” Their big anthems helped usher in an era of arena rock. On Saturday Rodgers and original drummer Simon Kirke will lead Bad Company at a performance at the Hard Rock. Fans can expect to hear all of the big hits such as “Can’t Get Enough,” “Feel Like Making Love,” “Rock n’ Roll Fantasy,” “Bad Company,” “Good Lovin’ Gone Bad” “Shooting Star” and “Ready for Love.”
JEFFREY OSBORNE AND PEABO BRYSON
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, NOV. 9; $58, $68, $88, $98
WHAT TO EXPECT: Two great R&B artists- Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson will perform on a double bill Saturday night at Tropicana. Osborne began his professional career with L.T.D. scoring hits such as “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again,” “Love Ballad” and “Holding On (When Love is Gone)” before embarking on a successful solo career in the early 1980s. His solo hits include “On the Wings of Love,” “I Really Don’t Need No Light,” “Stay With Me Tonight” and “Don’t You Get So Mad.” Bryson is a two-time Grammy Award winner known for the hits “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Can’t You Stop the Rain” as well as “Without You” and “A Whole New World” which were duets with Regina Belle.
SKID ROW WITH SPECIAL GUESTS GREAT WHITE
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, NOV. 9; $59, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: Formed by bassist Rachel Bolan and guitarist Dave Sabo in 1986, Skid Row went on to become one of the biggest heavy metal bands of the late 1980s and early 1990s. With singer Sebastian Bach as the front man, the group released its debut self-titled album in 1989 and it went platinum five times over thanks to hits such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You” and “Youth Gone Wild.” Skid Row’s second album, 1991’s “Slave to the Grind” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. Now fronted by ZP Theart, the band comes to Borgata on Saturday night. Great White, known for their hit “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” and sadly for a tragic pyrotechnics-induced fire at the Station nightclub in Rhode Island in 2003, will open the show.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.