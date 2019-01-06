XTREME INTERNATIONAL ICE RACING
BOARDWALK HALL // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 12; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: For anyone who thinks motorcycle racing is extreme, just wait till you get a load of Xtreme International Ice Racing which features bikes going from 0 to 60 miles per hour on an ice rink. 200 metal studs on the tires provide the traction, which is key when you consider there are no brakes. At Saturday’s event at Boardwalk Hall riders will race in heats, earning points that will enable them to quality for the main qualifying race which is comprised of six riders doing six laps. This exciting event will have the whole family on the edge of their seats.
