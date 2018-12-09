PT-Heliumjpg
Buy Now

Magicians Penn & Teller

 PROVIDED Magicians Penn & Teller will appear at Hard Rock on Dec. 15.

PENN & TELLER

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 15; $86

WHAT TO EXPECT: Penn & Teller are an illusionist duo who began working together in the late 1970s and have been mainstays in Las Vegas and on television for years. They have achieved a tremendous level of success and notoriety for their magic and comedy act. Their formula involves the vocal Penn delivering witty monologues while performing tricks as the silent Teller often does the dirty work by hanging upside down in a straightjacket or being run over by a truck. Their shows are guaranteed to both amaze and amuse.

PennAndTeller.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments