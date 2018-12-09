PENN & TELLER
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 15; $86
WHAT TO EXPECT: Penn & Teller are an illusionist duo who began working together in the late 1970s and have been mainstays in Las Vegas and on television for years. They have achieved a tremendous level of success and notoriety for their magic and comedy act. Their formula involves the vocal Penn delivering witty monologues while performing tricks as the silent Teller often does the dirty work by hanging upside down in a straightjacket or being run over by a truck. Their shows are guaranteed to both amaze and amuse.
