TRUE TV IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: CANJIS MCBASKETBALL TOUR
BORGATA // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 11, 7 AND 10 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 12; $55, $75, $95
WHAT TO EXPECT: Anyone who has ever watched True TV’s “Impractical Jokers” can’t help but fall in love with the four lifelong friends who bring a new twist to the hidden camera format by showing the human element of those playing the pranks. Watching either Joe, Frank, Murr or Q bite their lip in attempt not to laugh or blush as their buddies feed them with hilariously ridiculous lines to say to complete strangers is almost as funny as the jokes themselves. Fans of the show will get a unique opportunity to see the four friends known as “The Tenderloins” when they come to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Thursday and Friday. Their creative style of improv comedy combined with their unmistakable camaraderie and knowledge of each other’s weaknesses make for a comedy show like no other.
