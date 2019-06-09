SAJDA: RICHA SHARMA LIVE
HARD ROCK // 8:30 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 14; $39, $59, $79, $99, $150, $250
WHAT TO EXPECT: Richa Sharma is an Indian singer who made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with Sawan Kumar’s “Salma Pe Dil Aa Gaya.” Her breakout was with the 1999 film “Taal.” On Friday night she brings her talents to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino where she’ll perform all of her hits including “Sajda,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Jag Soona Soona Lage,” “Chhalka Chhalka Re,” “Holi” and “Yaad Humsafar.”
