KOOL & THE GANG
HARD ROCK//8 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 15; $49, $59, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: It’s a celebration at the Hard Rock on Friday courtesy of Kool & the Gang. Formed as a jazz ensemble in the mid 1960s, the band gained exposure in the early 1970s with the hits “Funky Stuff”, “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging” and fused elements of jazz, R&B, funk, soul and pop to create their own signature sound. In 1980 Kool & The Gang reached the top of the charts with “Celebration,” a song that was an instant classic and has continued to be the band’s showstopper ever since. Fans can expect to hear it along with other hits including “Cherish,” “Summer Madness,” and “Open Sesame.”
