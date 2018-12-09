CAGE FURY FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS 71
BORGATA // 7 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 14; $55, $75, $95, $175
WHAT TO EXPECT: Cage Fury Fighting returns to Borgata on Friday with a top-notch mixed martial arts fight card, including three title bouts. The interim lightweight title fight pits Atlantic City’s own Cesar Balmaceda (5-0) against Damian Norris (10-2). Undefeated Alexander Keshtov (8-0) will take on Nurbergen Sharipov (8-1) for the bantamweight title and featherweight champion Pat Sabatini (9-2) will defend his title against challenger Da’mon Blackshear (6-2).
