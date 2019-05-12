ATLANTIC CITY BALLET PRESENTS CINDERELLA
CAESARS // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 18; $45, $50
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Atlantic City Ballet’s production of Cinderella makes its world premiere Saturday night at the Circus Maximus Theater. “I love to end our season with a brand new ballet,” said Founding Artistic Director Phyllis Papa in a press release. “It’s something the dancers and the audience looks forward to and a wonderful way to end the season.” The show tells the timeless tale with stunning costumes, wonderful music and classical ballet. It’s a performance that the whole family can enjoy.
