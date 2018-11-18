Jackie Evancho Kaela-Speicher-Photography
Buy Now

Jackie Evancho

 Kaela Speicher

JACKIE EVANCHO

OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, NOV. 24; $35, $45

WHAT TO EXPECT: Despite being only 18 years old, Jackie Evancho has racked up a career’s worth of accolades since she first began performing at the age of 7. She’s released seven albums, starred in several PBS concert specials, finished second in the fifth season of “America’s Got Talent,” performed the national anthem at a Pittsburgh Pirates game and was the youngest person to ever perform a solo concert at New York’s Lincoln Center. This Saturday she will fill everyone with the spirit of the season as she is joined by the Ocean City Pops Orchestra to perform a Christmas show at the Ocean City Music Pier. Concertgoers can look forward to singing along with all their holiday favorites, including selections from her critically acclaimed album “Someday at Christmas.”

JackieEvancho.com; OceanCityVacation.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments