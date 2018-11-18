JACKIE EVANCHO
OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, NOV. 24; $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: Despite being only 18 years old, Jackie Evancho has racked up a career’s worth of accolades since she first began performing at the age of 7. She’s released seven albums, starred in several PBS concert specials, finished second in the fifth season of “America’s Got Talent,” performed the national anthem at a Pittsburgh Pirates game and was the youngest person to ever perform a solo concert at New York’s Lincoln Center. This Saturday she will fill everyone with the spirit of the season as she is joined by the Ocean City Pops Orchestra to perform a Christmas show at the Ocean City Music Pier. Concertgoers can look forward to singing along with all their holiday favorites, including selections from her critically acclaimed album “Someday at Christmas.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.